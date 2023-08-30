AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old man is dead after a high-speed police chase involving a stolen Kia that ended in a fiery crash.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, city police officers spotted a stolen Kia Forte speeding near the intersection of Kelly Avenue and Tech Way Drive, according to a Wednesday news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers pursued with lights and sirens, but the driver fled. Officers stopped chasing near the intersection of Kelly and 6th avenues, when their speed reached 100 mph.

Moments later, the stolen Kia hit another car that was stopped in a northbound lane. The stolen car then crashed into a pole near the intersection of Kelly and 3rd avenues.

Police officers removed three men from the stolen car — all 18-year-olds — and gave CPR to one of the men injured until EMS workers arrived. Another officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

The three men in the stolen Kia were transported to local hospitals. One of them was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His name is being withheld for further investigation and notification of family members. The two other men are expected to survive.

It’s currently unclear who was driving the stolen Kia.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was not injured.

At about the same time that night, officers responded to a shooting involving three males in the 800 block of Eller Avenue — though it’s unclear if the incident is connected to the stolen Kia chase, according to the release.

Officers at that scene found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was transported to a local hospital and his injury was considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators learned the man was walking along Eller Avenue when three males confronted him, according to the release. He was shot during an altercation, and the three males fled on foot.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website