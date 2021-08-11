Teen crashes vehicle into Parma animal hospital during police pursuit

Photo by Jennifer Jordan/WJW

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Able Animal Hospital in Parma is closed after a teen driver reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle into the building Tuesday night.

Police said they attempted to pull over the vehicle that had been reported stolen on Monday when they spotted it on West 60th Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. But they were forced to give chase, when the driver would not pull over.

At one point during the chase the vehicle slowed to let out a teen girl, and then kept driving. Police then put down spike strips and the driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, hitting two parked cars and crashing squarely into the animal hospital at 5431 State Road.

Police said they arrested the 16-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old male passenger at the crash site, along with the 15-year-old girl who was let out earlier.

“Due to some teenagers stealing a car and slamming into the front of our building this evening, the clinic will be temporarily closed until further notice,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page.

Police said the teens were released to their parents following the incident, as the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center would not take them for reasons unreported to FOX 8.