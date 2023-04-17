[Editor’s Note: The video above is body camera video showing the moment officer Mark Barijczuk was shot and wounded by a suspected car thief. The story is from March 2023. ]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have already filed papers to have a 17-year-old tried as an adult for shooting and wounding Cleveland Police officer Mark Bahrijczuk.

A hearing is set for 11 a.m. Monday in juvenile court after the teen was arrested Friday.

He’d been on the run for more than a month.

Prosecutors have filed a motion telling the court this case meets “the criteria for Mandatory Bindover” to adult court. In other words, it should happen automatically due to the teen’s age and the seriousness of the crime.

A team of Cleveland officers and the U.S. Marshals arrested the teen after a long manhunt, Friday, near the crime scene.

Police say the teen, last month, shot the officer twice as he investigated a case tied to a wave of stolen car cases.

Body camera video shows the officer pulling up to a suspect. And, as soon as he shouted commands, the suspect opened fire.

The officer was shot in an arm and a leg.

Courtesy of Cleveland Police District 3

Last week, Cleveland Police posted a picture of the officer smiling with dispatchers who’d handled his call. You could still see his arm bandaged. But, he is recovering.