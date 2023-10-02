ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Grief counselors are on hand Monday for students and staff at Mapleton High School after the sudden passing of Bre McKean, a senior and candidate for Homecoming Queen.

McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency during homecoming festivities before Friday night’s football game, according to a statement posted on the Mapleton Local School District website.

Credit: Mapleton Local School District

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends, and the Mapleton community,” the district said in part.

McKean was on the homecoming court, according to school officials. The Mapleton and South Central football game was suspended at halftime when the teams and student body were notified of “this tragic event,” the school district’s post stated.

Saturday night’s Homecoming Dance was also canceled, as well as athletic events through Wednesday.