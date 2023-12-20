*Attached video: Video shows unrest on Public Square long before shooting after tree lighting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The suspected shooter in the Nov. 25 Cleveland Public Square shooting has been identified and is in custody.

According to a press release from the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office, a 15-year-old boy turned himself in to the Cleveland Division of Police Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to thank the public for calling in tips and providing law enforcement with the information needed to apprehend this individual,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our community’s safety.”

“The Cleveland Division of Police is committed to the safety of our community. We are grateful for the responses we received from the public. We will continue to work with our partners in ensuring that this individual will be held accountable,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond said.

The shooting happened at about 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 25. It sent two teens to the hospital.

RTA security video, obtained by the I-Team, shows a big crowd of people running in a panic just after 8 p.m. And a 911 call came in well before that.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim is in stable condition and the 13-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.

According to the release, the teenager is being detained in the juvenile detention center. He was charged in juvenile court on one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, four counts of felonious assault, one count of inducing panic and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.