CLEVELAND (WJW) – A teenager charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old girl did not have a driver’s license.

The 17-year-old faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

A judge ordered her held in the juvenile detention center in a court hearing on Monday.

The court also tells the FOX 8 I-Team the teen was wanted on arrest warrants in 3 other cases.

The teenager has not been identified because she is a minor.

Saturday around 6:30 p.m. a 5-year-old girl ran out between two vehicles parked on the side of West 50th St. near the 3100 block.

Police say the driver was headed northbound when they hit the child and kept going.

Apolina Asumani died at the hospital.

Jennifer Ellis witnessed the accident.

“The little girl hit the side of the car she rolled down, and she kind of just like ran over her and took off and left,” Ellis told FOX 8.

Asumani’s uncle says the family is heartbroken and angry.

“As a human being, a normal human being, once you strike somebody, the first thing that you’re supposed to do is stop and see if they’re okay, but for you to do such a thing, you run over them twice and then just keep going,” Mayele Ngemba told FOX 8.

Asumani and her family moved to Cleveland several years ago as refugees from Congo.

Asumani’s grandmother was watching her at the time of the accident but wasn’t able to run after the child because she was in a wheelchair on the front porch.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle that hit the child tried to get the driver to pull over. The passenger gave details information to police that lead to the driver’s arrest.

The passenger told police the driver “held a gun to her head stating if she would say anything she was going to shoot her.”

The teen driver also faces weapons charges for intimidation of a victim or witness and improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle.