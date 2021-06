ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday.

Officers responded to an apartment at 115 Ridge Circle around 1:30 p.m.

They found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest, leg, and wrist.

He is being treated at the hospital.

Police arrested a 15-year-old male for attempted murder, felony assault, and tampering with evidence.

No one involved has been identified.

The 15-year-old is at the Lorain County Detention home.