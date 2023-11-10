MT. WASHINGTON, Kentucky (WJW) – A Kentucky teen faces an attempted murder charge after investigators say she attacked a police officer with a screwdriver last weekend.

According to the Mt. Washington Police Department, a police officer noticed an 18-year-old woman trespassing in the Lindsey Duvall Park early Saturday morning.

Investigators say when the officer went up to her, the suspect ran off, leading a chase.

When the officer caught up to her and tried to detain her in the 100 block of Emma Court, investigators say the suspect turned around and struck the officer just above the left eye with a screwdriver.

The suspect, later identified as Kenzie Vanarsdale, was taken into custody.

The officer was treated at an area hospital before being released. According to Mt. Washington police, the alleged assault put the officer “at risk of serious physical injury or death.”

Vanarsdale is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center, charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Kentucky Court of Justice records indicate that Vanarsdale has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.