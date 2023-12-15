CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The 13-year-old boy accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Canton will not face jail time, according to court records.

The teen from Plain Township was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct after investigators caught wind of his alleged plans on the social media platform Discord back in September.

An FBI agent’s findings included “plans and maps” of the synagogue, which were possibly made by the suspect or unknown person believed to be from Washington state, according to a redacted incident report.

According to county authorities, the teen also admitted to being a member of multiple online anti-Semitic and political groups, as FOX 8 previously reported.

On Friday, the teen was sentenced to a probation period of up to 12 months. He has to enter counseling and isn’t allowed unsupervised internet access.

The teen also has to read a book about Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz, who is credited with saving more than 60,000 Jews during World War II. He then has to submit a book report to the probation department.