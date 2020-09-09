LIVE: One of three teens charged in murder of Cleveland police detective faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One of three people charged in the murder of a Cleveland police detective and a police informant is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
David McDaniel, 18, faces two aggravated murder charges in the death of Detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess.
McDaniel, 17-year-old Kevin Robinson, and a 15-year-old are charged in the case.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the car Detective Skernivitz was in with Dingess was shot multiple times at West 65th St. and Storer Ave.
Three other persons of interest in the case were not charged, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Court records show none of the three teens has a serious criminal history.
There is a $35,000 reward for information in the case.
The FBI has setup a 24-hour tipline for information.
That number is (216)622-6842.
