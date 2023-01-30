KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS.

At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street.

Two EMTs, who were contracted by the rodeo from the King Fire Department to be on standby, performed lifesaving measures until Stokes EMS arrived at the scene.

The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where they were later pronounced dead.

The King Fire Department has confirmed that the EMTs are contracted for off-duty work to be on standby in the arena every weekend.

Rafter K Rodeo has released the following statement:

“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of bull rider, [the juvenile victim]. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.” Statement from Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC

Stokes County EMS has not released the identity of the juvenile victim.