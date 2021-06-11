Teen babysitter charged in 2017 death of Lorain infant

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A babysitter is facing charges in the death of a 3-month-old boy in Lorain.

The girl, now 17, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless homicide earlier this week.

The teen, who was 13 at the time, was watching Nicholas Cooper and three other children under the age of 5 overnight on March 26, 2017, Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said.

The 3-month-old was struck several times in the head, according to the prosecutor. When the mother returned from work and checked on Nicholas, she noticed blood near his nose and saw he wasn’t breathing. She immediately called authorities.

Tomlinson said the boy died of blunt force trauma to the head and investigators determined the babysitter was responsible.

The teen is not yet in custody and will be arraigned in Lorain County Juvenile Court.