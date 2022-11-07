AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.

According to police, the teen was stopped just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Aberdeen Street.

Police say during an officers’ contact with the teen they found a loaded 9mm in his hoodie pocket.

The teen was arrested without incident and charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon and Weapon Under Disability, according to police.

He was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.