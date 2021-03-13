Teen arrested on murder charge in death of 17-year-old girl in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – 18-year-old Zachary David Blosser has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl in Portage County.

Zachary David Blosser

The FOX 8 I-Team first reported the Portage County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the girl’s death Friday and were questioning someone in connection with the crime.

Initial reports say the death happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Blosser is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Monday in Portage County.

The sheriff says more charges are possible.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or information about whether the two knew each other.

A grand jury is scheduled to receive the case Thursday.

The teen victim has not been identified at this time.

“On behalf of Sheriff Zuchowski and the entire Portage County Sheriff’s Office our hearts and prayers are with the family members and friends struggling through this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.