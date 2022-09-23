WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) — A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.

Authorities say the teen, while attending a game at Lakota Football Stadium, reportedly showed the weapon to another student who then alerted officers, according to a report from the Sandusky County sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they approached the teen suspect who allegedly confessed to having a gun in his waistband before arresting him without incident.

The release said the gun had a fully loaded magazine seated in it and had seven hollow point rounds contained in the magazine, but there was not a round chambered.

The weapon was later identified as a Kimber 45 cal. pistol, according to the release.

The district released the following statement:

A Sandusky County Sheriff’s Deputy notified Willard City School’s administration that a Willard student was being arrested for possession of a gun. We are deeply saddened by the actions of this student. Willard is very proud of the student who stepped forward and reported to the deputy that this student was carrying a gun. Prior to the game, the student who had possession of the gun reported that there had been communication on social media with several students from Lakota. Willard City Schools has been diligently focused on working with our students and staff about “doing the right thing”. Evidence of that effort are reflected in the Leader in Me initiative and implementing the OLWEUS anti-bullying program. We are working closely with law enforcement and are cooperating with all authorities involved in this investigation, including the submission of all the information we have regarding the incident. Willard City Schools remains focused on providing a safe environment for our students and staff.

Officials are reviewing the stadium’s security footage to confirm the confrontation between the students.

The deputy was wearing a body camera during the interaction with the suspect.

There is no word of any injuries or shots fired at the game.

The suspect was arraigned in Sandusky County Juvenile Court on Monday.