AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that injured a 19-year-old and almost killed a 7-year-old in Akron.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon during a pee wee football game at Lane Field. Tyren Thompson, who is a second grader in the Akron Public School District, was shot in the torso and was last listed in serious condition. The teen was shot in the leg.

Wednesday afternoon, police released photos in an attempt to find and speak with several people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

According to a release from Akron police, there was a “significant shift” in the investigation after detectives developed additional information. At around 4 p.m., officers searched a home in the 800 block of Raymond Street, blocks from the crime scene.

While serving the warrant, a 16-year-old male, considered the primary suspect, threw a .45 caliber handgun, which was quickly recovered, out of his bedroom window, according to police.

The suspect was arrested. He was interviewed and later charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to the release. He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 37-year-old woman was also arrested at the home when police found a second handgun in her bedroom. She was charged with having weapons under disability.

Police say additional evidence was found and will be processed.