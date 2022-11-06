EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in Pennsylvania and is wanted for questioning in the death of an elderly Euclid man, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Euclid police say the teenager was stopped in Pennsylvania Saturday driving the car of a 71-year-old man. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper found a gun inside the vehicle and contacted Euclid police asking them to check if the man was alright.

Police went to the man’s home on East 245th Street and found he was deceased and had been shot. Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright said no one else was found in the home at the time.

Police are not saying if the teen knew the victim.

The teen is being held in Pennsylvania and Euclid detectives are expected to speak with him Monday about the suspected homicide.