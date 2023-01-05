OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.

According to police, an incident had taken place in another city that was the catalyst to the threat.

According to police, a juvenile male had made the threats on January 4, and the school resource officer initiated a lockdown procedure until the threat was investigated.

Once officers determined the suspect, the teen was arrested for inducing panic with a school specification, which is a felony.

The teen is being held in the juvenile justice center.