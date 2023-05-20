PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old driver was arrested on Wednesday after deputies in Oregon clocked him speeding at 176 miles per hour.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had spotted the driver early Wednesday morning while on speed-enforcement duty on I-5, according to the department. The deputy “saw and heard” the driver’s car, a 2016 BMW M3, traveling “extremely” fast in the southbound lanes before confirming its speed with a Lidar speed-detection device.

The car was traveling at 176 mph, the device determined. The speed limit on most interstates in Oregon is 65 mph.

A 19-year-old was arrested after deputies said he drove 176 mph on an Oregon interstate. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

“The deputy told dispatch about the speeding vehicle by radio, gave a description of the vehicle, and asked for other deputies in the area to assist,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release issued earlier this week.

Authorities said they managed to catch up to the driver when he stopped at an off-ramp.

The motorist, identified as 19-year-old Milo Schneider, is said to have cooperated with the deputies. Officials also claimed that Schnieder admitted to going 183 mph at one point.

Schnieder was arrested for reckless driving and booked into the Washington County jail.