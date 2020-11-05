Teen arrested as second suspect in 4-year-old Struthers boy’s murder

Twenty-four-year-old Kimonie Bryant was also arrested for his alleged role, just hours after the shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested another suspect in connection to the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at a home on S. Pearl Street in Youngstown for his alleged role in the crime. Marshals said the teen tried to run away, but they were able to catch him.

Marshals also found three guns and ammunition inside the Pearl Street home.

Sweeney was shot to death in a home on Perry Street in Struthers on September 21. Four other adults were shot during the home invasion, including the boy’s mother.

