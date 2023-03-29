CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, shooting at a victim and leading police on a chase Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the 16000 block of South Miles Road.

According to police, the suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint, firing shots at the victim. The suspect then led police on a pursuit through multiple cities.

The chase ended at Lee Road and South Miles Road when the vehicle crashed into a fence.

The 16-year-old boy is now in custody, according to police.