Teen and his mother charged in killing of 14-year-old girl: police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the teen was arrested Friday for the murder of 14-year-old Breana Gomez on Jan. 3. The boy’s mother, 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez of Fresno, was also arrested as an accessory to murder for her alleged involvement after the fact.

Just after 1 a.m. on the day of the murder, officers received a report that two people had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Gomez and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were rushed to local hospitals, where police say Gomez passed away from her injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition and ultimately survived his injuries.

During an investigation into the murder, detectives learned Gomez was leaving a house party in the area with a group of friends just before the shooting.

The suspect and his mother were booked into the Fresno County Jail and Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus following their arrests.