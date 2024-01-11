ST. PETERS, Missouri (WJW) – A teenager in Missouri is charged in a gruesome murder investigation.

St. Peters police say Jackson Pierce, 18, and an underage suspect, shot another man 15 times.

Officers found the body of Dalton Coleman, 23, in a bedroom closet.

Police say Coleman’s body was wrapped in a rolled-up air mattress with a plastic garbage bag secured around his head with an electrical cord that had been cut off of a lamp, according to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX News.

Police say the men were acquaintances and had an argument before the homicide.

Pierce faces multiple charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.