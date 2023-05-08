CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The 18-year-old accused of taking a gun to West Geauga High School is due in court on Monday.

Brandon Morrissette of Lyndhurst is facing several charges including attempted aggravated murder and illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

Police say that Morrissette stated he was going to shoot several students in the school library.

The teen was arrested at the school.

Officials commended a student who found a 9-millimeter bullet in a restroom and alerted the school’s resource officer.

Shortly after Morrissette’s arrest, students at the high school were dismissed for the rest of the day and police kept an elevated presence at all West Geauga Local Schools. All schools in the West Geauga Local School District were closed the following day out of an “abundance of caution.”

Morrissette is currently being held in the Geauga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m.