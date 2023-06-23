*For previous coverage, watch above.

(WJW) — A 19-year-old, who was a member of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, told a relative he was “terrified” to explore the Titanic wreckage aboard the Titan submersible, NBC News reports.

Suleman Dawood, 19, along with his father, Shahzada, who lived in the UK, were aboard the sub when it was reported overdue Sunday. On Thursday, the U. S. Coast Guard determined the sub imploded, killing all five on board.

NBC News reports Suleman’s aunt, Azmeh Dawood, said her nephew went on the trip because his father had a great interest in the Titanic and the excursion happened on Father’s Day weekend.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath,” Azmeh told NBC News. “It’s been crippling, to be honest.”

Shahzada was a businessman and also on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence.

In a statement beginning with a Quranic verse, the Dawood family thanked rescuers: “Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time, We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers from all over the world who stood by us during our need.”

Also aboard the Titan were pilot and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British adventurer Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate’s submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022.

OceanGate Expeditions, which is leading the trip, has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.