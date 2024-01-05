PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A teen accused of killing a 14-year-old in Cleveland was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Parma on Friday.

According to investigators, Cleveland officers were called to a shooting in the area of E. 93rd Street and Edmunds Avenue on Nov. 15.

When they got there, officers found a 14-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. They later died at University Hospitals.

A 16-year-old boy was wanted for aggravated murder in connection to the shooting, U.S. Marshals say.

Officials showed up to arrest the teen in the 3100 block of Augustine Drive in Parma Friday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home before surrendering to officers.

He was taken into custody.

“It is tragic that a 14-year-old was killed due to senseless gun violence,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a press release. “The US Marshals will continue to assist the Cleveland Division of Police in protecting the citizens of Cleveland by tracking down and arresting these violent fugitives.”