FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing will once again tee off with an opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX 8 News personalities.

The annual event takes place at the Big Met Golf Course in Rocky River Reservation on June 23 at 9 a.m.

The price is $320 for a four-person group/ $80 per person.

Every golfer will receive lunch, golf balls, and tees.

The 1st place team wins $1,200 in Cleveland Metroparks gift cards. There will also be competitions for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

Registration is now open. Click here to register.

If you can’t make the tournament, FOX 8 viewers are invited to play 9-holes at Shawnee Hills Golf Course in Bedford or Washington Golf Course in Newburgh Heights on June 23 after 10 a.m. for just $8 courtesy of FOX 8.