Ted Williams, ex-homeless man with golden voice, says he’s not running for Ohio governor

(WJW) — Ted Williams, who became an Internet sensation a decade ago because of his voice, announced he is not running for Ohio governor.

Williams began a statement by saying he’s “sorry to be the bearer of bad news and bringing a halt to all the laughter and the shock but I am not running for Ohio Governor or any other political office.”

He announced his interest in succeeding Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month on WWGH-FM in Marion.

However, Williams said running was just an idea. “A few months ago I expressed my

passion on wanting to make positive changes in the lives of people. In the excitement of it all, I allowed a friend and radio colleague to talk me into running for office, which that was NOT something I wanted to do. Before I knew it, it went live, and I found out at the same time as you all did,” he said in the statement.

He went on to say a run for governor just isn’t right for him at this time.

Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after appearing in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.