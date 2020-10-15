Twitter outage impacting users across US, other countries

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, the Twitter logo and hashtag ‘#Ring!’ is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced its initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England. Twitter went public on the NYSE opening at USD 26 per share, valuing the company’s worth at an estimated USD 18 billion. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

(WJW) — The social media site Twitter experienced an outage Thursday evening.

According to Twitter’s status website, site officials are currently investigating an irregularity with its application programming interface.

Downdetector shows that users across the globe have been impacted by the outage.

The first reports of problems appeared to have come in just after 5 p.m.

Some users reported being unable to Tweet, saying they received the following message instead: “Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later.”

Others stated that Tweets also failed to load and they received this message: “Something went wrong. Try again.”

