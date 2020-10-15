Twitter outage impacting users across US, other countries

(WJW) — The social media site Twitter experienced an outage Thursday evening.
According to Twitter’s status website, site officials are currently investigating an irregularity with its application programming interface.
Downdetector shows that users across the globe have been impacted by the outage.
Click here for the live outage map.
The first reports of problems appeared to have come in just after 5 p.m.
Some users reported being unable to Tweet, saying they received the following message instead: “Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later.”
Others stated that Tweets also failed to load and they received this message: “Something went wrong. Try again.”
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.
