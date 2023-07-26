(WJW) – Verizon says an issue Wednesday morning that was causing call failures to some business landlines has now been fixed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FOX 8 Newsroom received several notices from local law enforcement that Verizon customers were having issues reaching non-emergency and administrative lines.

A Verizon spokesperson said the issue impacted customers in several states and said at the time that while police and other administrative lines may be impacted, the disruption did not impact calls to 911, text services, or data services.

The issue was resolved shortly before 10 a.m.

Communities that reached out to the FOX 8 Newsroom about the problem included Bay Village, the City of Mentor, and Cleveland.