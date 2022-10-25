Android phone technology has improved significantly over the last decade. Now, high-end Android phones are comparable to some of the best iPhone models.

(WJW) – A commonly used messenger for Apple iPhone and product users appears to not be working properly.

Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, reported a spike in users reporting issues with iMessage at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the site, the majority of the problems occurred when users tried to send messages.

iMessage is a chat and instant messaging service for Apple products. According to Downdetector, when iMessage is not working properly, there typically is a problem in Apple’s cloud services.

At last check, Apple had not released an explanation for the glitch.

The issue comes just hours after WhatsApp, another popular chat app, reported issues sending and receiving messages. WhatsApp service has since been restored.