Tears and laughter during Dick Goddard’s final forecast in 2016

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was an emotional day at FOX 8 when legendary weatherman Dick Goddard delivered his final forecast in November 2016.

Goddard passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89, leaving a lasting legacy in Northeast Ohio.

“For the next three months, it’s going to be cold,” Goddard said while laughing and wiping away tears.

While seated with John Telich, Bill Martin, Tracy McCool, Lou Maglio, Tim Taylor and Andre Bernier, he thanked his coworkers. He joked they should adopt a stray dog or cat.

“Be good to the animals, the four-foots and the two-footed animals too.”

As his voice cracked from emotion, his sense of humor, which was a trademark of his career, shined through.

