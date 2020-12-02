Teachers in Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District pulled from picket lines hours into strike

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Teachers and support staff were pulled from the picket lines Wednesday morning just hours into a strike.

The roughly 500 Cleveland Heights Teachers Union members are protesting what they say is an unfair contract from the school district impacting retirement and health benefits. They say that will lead to increased turnover and drive out experienced workers.

The district says their financial situation is dire and the current healthcare plan is not sustainable.

Union President Karen Rego released a statement shortly after teachers started leaving.

“From the start, we’ve been clear. We want to work with our district’s Board of Education to find a fair resolution to our contract that doesn’t weaken standards in a way that will affect the quality of education in this district for years to come.

We met with our Board last night for many hours, and we’ve made some progress that we’re going to bring back to our membership. We’ll provide an update as soon as we are able to and we are postponing plans for our virtual rally.”

A union member tells us there is a proposal to be voted on.

We are expecting to hear from the school district later today.

