Teachers in Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District expected to hit picket line Wednesday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Teachers and support staff in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District are expected to hit the picket line Wednesday morning as negotiations between the district and the Cleveland Heights Teachers Union remain stalled.

The roughly 500 union members are protesting what they say is an unfair contract from the school district impacting retirement and health benefits. They say that will lead to increased turnover and drive out experienced workers.

The district says their financial situation is dire and the current healthcare plan is not sustainable.

A union representative says those on strike will observe COVID-19 precautions and protest from 7:30 am to noon at the Board of Education and Cleveland Heights High School for the first day. They say they plan to picket at every school in the districts the remaining of the strike.

Read more FOX8.com headlines, below: