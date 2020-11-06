Teachers at elementary school in Lyndhurst honored for their hard work during pandemic

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid – Lyndhurst City Schools organized a special Maskerade/ Mardi Gras themed celebration to honor teachers at Sunview Elementary School for their hard work during the pandemic.

Teachers have spent the first nine weeks of the year teaching remotely, which is no easy task.

“Teachers received masks and more than that, are appreciated because a lot of times people forget that it’s incredibly difficult to teach youth in this way remotely and we really love them and we miss them,” said district counselor Lisa Artino.

The school is moving back to a hybrid model, with about 50% of kindergarten through third grade students coming back to a different building. There will be all kinds of safety measures implemented, including temperature checks and social distancing.

“We can meet their needs not just socially but emotionally. They need that connection, the need to have that proximity, they need to see their teachers in order to feel a part of the community and feel connected, a sense of belonging,” Sunview Principal Arika Taylor said.

She said even though they’re going back to in-person learning on Monday, about half of their students are staying remote. But teachers and staff say they are going to do their best to make sure that those students still feel that they’re part of the Sunview family.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: