Teacher’s aide at Ohio middle school charged with rape

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandy R. Davis (Photo courtesy: Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office)

COMMERCIAL POINT, Ohio (WJW)– A teacher’s aide at a middle school in Central Ohio is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Mandy R. Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, was charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation after an employee at Teays Valley West Middle School reported an odd relationship between Davis and a student. Detectives spoke with a parent and gathered evidence over the weekend before securing an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office, South Bloomfield police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also searched Davis’ house and located more evidence.

She was arraigned on Thursday in Circleville Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral