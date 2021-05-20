Teacher’s aide at Ohio middle school charged with rape

COMMERCIAL POINT, Ohio (WJW)– A teacher’s aide at a middle school in Central Ohio is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Mandy R. Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, was charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation after an employee at Teays Valley West Middle School reported an odd relationship between Davis and a student. Detectives spoke with a parent and gathered evidence over the weekend before securing an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office, South Bloomfield police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also searched Davis’ house and located more evidence.

She was arraigned on Thursday in Circleville Municipal Court.