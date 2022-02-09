Teacher who saved lives during Chardon High School shooting continues fight to end school violence

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The 27th of February will mark the passage of ten years since the deadly shooting at Chardon High School and the teacher who will always be remembered for saving lives that day continues his crusade to prevent school violence.

It was in the cafeteria of the school on that brisk morning in 2012 that a 17-year-old gunman opened fire, killing three students and injuring three others.

There could have further loss of life, but Chardon teacher and coach Frank Hall ran to the sound of gunfire and chased the gunman from the building, leading to his arrest a short time later.

Looking back on day, Hall told FOX 8 on Wednesday, “We have risen above it, you know, we didn’t let evil win that day. Good won and every day, we continue the good fight.”

His life-saving courage in the face of fire made Frank Hall a reluctant national hero, but the thoughts of the coach have always been about the students who lost their lives on that day a decade ago, Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King and Danny Parmertor.

“You think about that day, you know they lost two lives, really, they lost the life they had that day and they lost the life they would have had in the future,” said Hall.

In the aftermath of the shooting, The Coach Hall Foundation was formed, with a mission to seek ways to prevent school violence and improve quality of life in schools across the country.

Foundation President Tim Armelli told FOX 8, “You know, schools can’t just be any more about one plus one equals two and what’s the capital of Ohio, it’s about relationships with people and how we should treat one another.”

To honor the three students who were killed ten years ago, the foundation has launched a new campaign called the “27 Days of Be The Change.”

It challenges students, teachers and every other person to take small steps every day throughout the month to make a difference in the lives of others.

“We just need to remind each other that simply being kind goes a long way, whether it’s helping someone shovel their driveway or helping someone with a math problem,” said Hall.

“On both ends, they learn how to give of themselves and they also know how to receive help from somebody,” added Armelli.

Hall says he is hoping the “Be The Change” movement will serve as a catalyst for a kinder, gentler atmosphere at schools and in society in general.

“Just that kindness goes so far into helping someone get through the day,” he said.

Those taking part in the act of kindness campaign are being encouraged to share their experiences on the various social media platforms of “The Coach Hall Foundation.”