MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A teacher used a racial slur in a high school band class, according to Nordonia Hills City Schools.

The district sent a letter to parents and guardians about the incident Thursday.

“Recently, one of our teachers used a racial slur in the context of a lesson to their band class. The teacher used the N-word while discussing which words were unacceptable and how our band’s culture needs to improve,” the letter states.

“I want to be clear that using racial slurs, no matter the context, is completely unacceptable and goes against our school’s values of respect, inclusivity, and diversity. This kind of language has no place in our school or in our society, and we take this matter very seriously,” it continues.

“We immediately took action to address the situation. The teacher has been relieved of duties while we conduct an investigation. We will also work with our faculty to provide additional training on cultural sensitivity and anti-racism.

As a school, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background. We believe that all students should feel safe and supported in our classrooms, and we will continue to work towards that goal.

We recognize that incidents like these can be upsetting and concerning, and we are available to discuss any questions or concerns you may have. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me or any member of our administration. We appreciate the students who reported the offensive and inappropriate words to school administration immediately. Taking positive actions like the students modeled today diminishes the use of offensive and inappropriate words and actions while it also helps us nurture our positive and inclusive learning environment.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work towards creating a more inclusive and respectful school community.”

FOX 8 reached out to the school for comment. The district responded with the letter to parents and did not comment further.