Teacher removed from classroom after allegedly telling students Trump is still president during political rant

VENTURA (WJW) — A teacher in California is no longer with her school after allegedly telling her class Donald Trump is still president and being heard in a recording commenting about vaccines and Hunter Biden.

CBSLA reports Sarah Silikua’s son, who is in eighth grade, made the recording with his phone during a history class about two weeks ago. The recording lasted about seven minutes.

According to CBSLA , the teacher is heard saying during the rant that “if you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated.” She also made comments alleging Hunter Biden “having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”

Silikua told CBSLA her son was extremely upset when he left school that day, saying he never wanted to get vaccinated and asking her if she knew Trump was “still president.” She also said her son was upset at his parents because he believed what the teacher said.

According to a statement to Fox News from the Ventura Unified School District, the teacher is still employed with the district but is no longer a teacher at the middle school. An investigation is underway.