Teacher placed on leave after allegedly making 5-year-old use hands to clean feces out of toilet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WJW) — An Arkansas elementary school teacher was accused of making a kindergartener use his hands to clean feces out of a clogged toilet, according to KATC.

The 5-year-old reportedly told his mother about the incident over the weekend. KATC reported he claimed his teacher told him to clean out the toilet with his hands because he had “used too much toilet paper.”

After a conversation with the principal, the boy was moved to another class.

According to the TV station, the teacher apologized and was placed on administrative leave while the school district investigates.