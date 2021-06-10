Teacher fired after being accused of forcing student to dig waste out of toilet

ARKANSAS (WJW) — A teacher in Arkansas was fired after being accused of forcing a student to remove his waste from a toilet.

KLRT/KARK report the 5-year-old student told his mother what allegedly happened at Crystal Hill Elementary School in North Little Rock, Ark.

The teacher, Karla Lasiter, tells a different story.

She said the boy clogged the bowl with too much toilet paper and that they both pulled the paper from the toilet. The Pulaski County Special School District voted Tuesday night to fire Lasiter.

The boy’s mother, Ashley Murry, said she doesn’t want another child to have to go through anything similar.

Lasiter still has her teaching license and could get a job in another school district.