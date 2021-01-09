Teacher faces child abuse charges after allegedly spraying children with disinfectant, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo High School teacher woke up behind bars Thursday morning accused of abusing four children in her classroom.

The 51-year-old teacher said the incident started when her students wouldn’t wear their masks properly, what she did next landed her in big trouble.

According to a Largo police report, Christina Reszetar said four students refused to wear their masks properly and allegedly sprayed the children with aerosol disinfectant “into the path of their faces and bodies.”

On Wednesday, Reszetar was escorted from school and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Reszetar appeared before a judge Thursday, facing four counts of child abuse.

In the courtroom, Reszetar told the judge she teaches Learning Disabled Math at Largo High School and has been a teacher for 21 years, 18 of them at Largo High School.

According to police reports, the whole incident was caught on camera, Reszetar said in court that the video will show those allegations are not true.

“I don’t think it was the right thing to do,” said Reszetar’s neighbor Teresa who says she feels for the students and their families. However, Teresa also called the arrest excessive. “Teachers have to be under a lot of pressure right now with the virus.”

8 On Your Side knocked on Reszetar’s front door where we were told she lives with her husband but no one answered the door.

A Pinellas County School District spokesman told us as of Thursday morning Reszetar is still employed.

8 On Your Side asked if the district condones this behavior, if Reszetar will be allowed back to teach, and how are the students doing now? As of this publication, we did not receive a response.

“I think I can fairly characterize this as a severely misguided attempt at discipline,” the judge said in court Thursday.

The state asked for a higher bond but the judge denied their request. With no serious prior record, the judge released her from jail without bond.

“Are you going to be able to hire a lawyer to represent you?” the judge asked Reszetar. She responded, “I will not be able to afford one on my teacher’s salary.”

Reszetar is set to be released from jail Thursday night and is will go to trial if the state moves forward with charges.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Pinellas County School District for the surveillance video but have not heard back.

We reached out to the Pinellas County Teachers Association for their opinion but they said it’s not their place to comments since she’s not a member.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: