MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A former Medina County school teacher is expected to appear in court Monday a sexual battery charge.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, back in April, investigators were notified about alleged inappropriate sexual conduct involving a student and a Highland High School teacher. After gathering more information, Kyle Brooks, of Akron, was taken into custody while at the school.

He has since been awaiting trial.

Brooks is accused of gradually fostering a relationship with a 17-year-old student through emails and meetings at a park, and then having sexual intercourse with the student at his home.

In a statement at the time, Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman said, “We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

Brooks previously said in court he had worked for the district for more than 20 years and lived with his wife and two children, which he described as minors.

