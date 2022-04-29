CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you can read this, thank a teacher – and also point them to freebies and deals offered in Northeast Ohio next week.

Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 – May 2 through May 6 – is a time set aside to show teachers some love and appreciation for all their hard work and many local business are doing just that.

Barnes and Noble

Teachers can save 20% off publisher’s list price on all purchases for classroom use and also receive discounts of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price.

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain is offering a 20% discount on digital gift card purchases made online through June 24, presumably for teachers and their fans to take advantage.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Teachers can get a free mini sundae for dine-in or drive-thru orders during Teacher Appreciation Week. No purchase is necessary.

Laffy Taffy

Teachers, got a good joke? The first 100 teachers each day during Teacher Appreciation Week who share their favorite joke can register here to receive a LAFF BITES® TROPICAL Care Package. Also, you’ll be entered for a chance to win the ultimate R&R – a Grand Prize of $5,000 to use for a vacation to a tropical destination.

SONIC Drive-In

Teachers are eligible for a free cheeseburger with a purchase when they enroll in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle through the SONIC app.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, the restaurant will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate crayons, books, technology and more directly to public schools.

Staples

The office retail store is offering a free teacher gift box, exclusive savings plus 20% back in classroom rewards.

If there’s a promotion we missed on this list, please send the name of the business and a link to the website/information to tips@fox8.com. Please also check with your local establishment to be sure they are participating in the offers.