LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teacher faces several charges after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student for four years, police documents said.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the alleged victim went to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to report that she had sexual contact with her teacher, Katilin Glover, while she was a student.

According to the report, the victim told police that starting in December 2017, Glover began giving her advice, which progressed into the victim and Glover messaging through Snapchat. The victim told police that she and Glover spoke on the phone daily for four years.

The report stated that Glover would speak to the victim about her previous relationships and sexual activity. The victim told police that Glover started sending her nude photos on Snapchat and that the two would have phone sex.

Kaitlin Glover. Source: LVMPD

The victim told police that beginning in May 2018, Glover would pick her up in her car and drive her to an area near the victim’s old house where the two would engage in sexual activity approximately every two weeks.

According to the report, the victim told police that she did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because Glover told her she would “kill herself if [the victim] left her or told the police.”

The report stated that Glover was employed as a teacher since August 2014. The report did not indicate where she taught.

Police obtained phone records from the victim that showed phone calls between the victim and Glover from November 2018 to July 2020, including “several lengthy” calls. The victim’s phone service was unable to provide phone records from earlier than that.

According to the report, the victim told police that a lot of her contact with Glover was through Snapchat.

Records from Glover’s phone showed that the victim’s phone had been contacted 430 times between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2022.

The report stated that police spoke with Glover on July 6, 2022. According to the report, Glover denied all of the allegations. She told police that she and the victim had a very close relationship while she was a student, but that she saw herself as a mother figure and a mentor for the victim.

Glover told police that she had driven the victim home several times and was “there for her.” The report stated Glover said she did those things because the victim had “many issues.” Glover told police that she did Snapchat with the victim “on many occasions,” but that the victim stopped talking to Glover.

According to the police, Glover felt that she “put a lot of time and effort, including money, into [the victim’s] future,” and then the victim cut off contact. Glover said this upset her and she texted the victim “I love you and miss you.”

Glover told police that when she and the victim would call, she would stay on the phone for long periods of time while she did chores or cleaned because the victim “was sad or alone,” the report stated.

The report stated Glover’s attorney, Joel Mann, gave the police two letters they said were written by the victim. One letter said that the victim wanted to give it to her for Mother’s Day, stating that Glover is her mother and “better than her biological mother.” The other letter said that Glover “is her hero” and “changed her life.”

According to the report, the victim told police that she was coming forward because she had heard that Glover was in another relationship with a student.

In August 2022, police spoke with the student the victim had named, who told police that she had not been in a relationship with Glover. When police asked to see messages on her phone, she said they were not there because she had deleted all of her messages back in January.

Police arrested Glover on Aug. 3, 2023. She faces one charge of lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years of age and two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older.

Glover was released without bail, with the condition of having no contact with the victim. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.