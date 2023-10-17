[Editor’s Note: In the video above, Ohio neighbors are horrified by X-rated Halloween display.]

(WJW) – A teacher in Florida accidentally showed fourth grade students a Winnie the Pooh slasher film, according to CBS and WSVN.

The media outlets report the mishap has outraged several parents.

According to CBS, parents said their children were exposed to 20 to 30 minutes of a movie called “Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood.”

The Not Rated film released in 2023 appears to be a far cry from the heartwarming, Disney-created characters. Instead, according to the Internet Movie Database, in the slasher film “Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food” after “Christopher Robin abandons them for college.”

According to media reports, the film was shown at the Academy of Innovative Education in Miami Springs. According to the school’s website, they are a charter school that “offers academic rigor in grades K-12.”

A school official tells WSVN that the video was mistakenly shown by a teacher during indoor lunch. According to the statement, only one scary scene was shown, the teacher then turned it off.

CBS reports school officials released the following statement: “The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the statement said. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

The school also told CBS they are monitoring the students and meeting with those who have expressed concerns.