**Video courtesy: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes are taking on the “team up north” in The Game this weekend.

And newborn babies at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit were spotted wrapped in “Beat Michigan” gear this week.

See sweet photos below:

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall

The Ohio football team beat Maryland this weekend and remain undefeated on the season … but so is Michigan. It’s going to be one for the ages.