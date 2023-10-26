**Related Video Above: Cinemark to host Taylor Swift Eras Tour parties.**

(WJW) – Between her massively successful stadium tour, rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and, most recently, a strong showing at the box-office this month, Taylor Swift just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

Now, the popstar just crossed another milestone — she’s a billionaire, according to some reports.

As first reported in a Bloomberg News analysis, Swift’s net worth has exceeded $1 billion. The analysis credits the achievement to the singer’s Eras Tour that has filled stadiums across the country.

The United States leg of the stadium tour ends with a stop in Indianapolis on Nov. 3 before Swift goes international later in the month. According to some estimates, the Eras Tour is projected to earn some $1.4 billion.

Earlier this month, the concert even made its way to the silver screen, with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” making $92.8 million at the box office in its opening weekend. The film is now the highest grossing concert film in North America, not accounting for inflation.

Swift is already considered one of the biggest stars with more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

