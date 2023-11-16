*Attached video: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share kiss after concert

(WJW) – The parents of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to meet on Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The game is a family reunion of sorts as Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, will get to play each other.

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason, the brothers talked about Travis’ visit to see Swift’s Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Travis mentioned that he got Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, “Over to the good side, baby,” after he was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard around his neck at the concert.

Travis said, “Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over.”

Jason then said, “What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis said, “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, but his allegiances might be swaying as his daughter’s new relationship grows.

The 7–2 Chiefs will host the 8–1 Eagles on Monday night with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.