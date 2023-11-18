*The above video is about Taylor Swift “wowing” fans with a “stage dive” at her concert in Arizona earlier this year*

(WJW) — Global superstar Taylor Swift said she’s “devastated” in her heartfelt message Saturday after the death of a 23-year-old concertgoer…a fan who died at Swift’s concert Friday, according to the show’s organizers.

The organizer, Time4Fun, said paramedics attended to 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado at the show and then took her to a hospital where she died a short time later.

Swift said she’s “overwhelmed by grief” by the fan’s death during Swift’s concert in Brazil.

In Swift’s emotional and handwritten post on her Instagram page Saturday, she wrote. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight (Friday) before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift wrote.

“There’s very little information I have, other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.” Swifted added that her heart goes out to the fan’s family and friends, and it was the “last thing I thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil”.

Brazilian newspapers reported there was an intense heat wave Friday and Benevides Machado fainted at the show and had a cardiac arrest, newspapers there reported.

